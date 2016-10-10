According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anonymous Content's Steve Golin, producer of the original film, is planning to remake the romantic drama.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starred Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet and centred on an estranged couple who decide to erase each other from their memories to recover from their heart-breaking love affair.

Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Tom Wilkinson also appeared in the movie, which has gained a cult following and won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The original was written by the celebrated Charlie Kaufman, who created the story alongside director Michel Gondry and Pierre Bismuth.

None of the above is connected to the TV reboot, with Forever, Chuck writer Zev Borow reportedly set to pen the new script.

