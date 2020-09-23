Based on American author Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes novels, the films sees the young detective-in-training escape finishing school to go in search of her suddenly-missing mother.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw described Enola Holmes as "rattling along amiably enough. Enola Holmes is the kind of all-star production that might once have been made by the BBC and graced the front cover of the Christmas Radio Times".

But what did viewers think of it?

They were almost universally positive about it, judging by social media reaction. Small Pitlane Boy called it there "best film we've watched in ages!!!"

The spirited character of Enola and her story was a "lovely message to women everywhere".

Perfect viewing for "a rainy autumn day" and, let's face it, there will be many more of them coming.

Many on social media noted that Enola Holmes was clearly set up for a sequel. Why didn't the creators make it as a series?

Of course, you can't please all the people all the time and the Victorian era drama drew some criticism for its historical accuracy.

Putting that to one side, Dr Nicholson thought "it was fun. I kinda wish it was a full length series."

Another viewer tweeted: "The cast is delightful and they are fun to watch,it is heartfelt, adorable andcharming however it is a bit long and has too many flashbacks."

Enola Holmes also introduced the innovation of the corset-as-armour. "We love a fashionable but protective torture device," wrote one fan.

Enola Holmes is streaming now on Netflix.

