Sadly there is no Oscar for Best Stunt Sprout, but if there was, it would surely be won this year by veteran vegetable performer, Russ Sprout, star of the 2015 Sky Movies Christmas advert.

Advertisement

In these revealing films, we are privileged to get a glimpse behind the scenes of Russ's life and work, and learn more about how he came to become lead stunt sprout in a commercial of such epic proportions.