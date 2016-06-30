"That is so embarrassing. That is my phone. That's Tina Turner," the 26-year-old actress said. When it became clear her interviewer was rather impressed by her choice of tune, she added "I'm glad that I'm forgiven because it's Tina Turner otherwise that would have been terrible. I'm so sorry!"

We don't know what we expected – Disney's Be Our Guest or the tinkling Harry Potter theme tune, perhaps – but we didn't expect Watson's ringtone to be this: a steamy single from 1989, the year before she was even born.

We do rather like it though...

More like this

? Steamy windows... ain't nobody can see, steamy windows... coming from the body heat ?

Advertisement

Watch the full interview with Emma Watson, where she discusses things other than her taste in 80s music, like her upcoming movie The Colony: