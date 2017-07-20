"Were these just any rings I could accept this," she said, "but one of them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

Unfortunately Watson can’t simply conjure up an “accio heirloom” charm and is looking for fans to help. “If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked,” she said.

If you have any information on Watson's ring, email findthering@outlook.com.