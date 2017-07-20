Emma Watson begs fans to help find her "most meaningful and special possession"
The Harry Potter star is asking for muggles across London to locate a missing ring
Emma Watson needs your help! Yes, even you, muggles. The Harry Potter star has pleaded for fans to help find a ring she considers her "most meaningful and special possession".
In a Facebook post, Watson said she took three of her rings off while visiting a London spa at the weekend, putting them in a safe. However, after forgetting to retrieve them, the actor and UN Women Goodwill ambassador said she was devastated to find them missing.
"Were these just any rings I could accept this," she said, "but one of them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."
Unfortunately Watson can’t simply conjure up an “accio heirloom” charm and is looking for fans to help. “If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked,” she said.
If you have any information on Watson's ring, email findthering@outlook.com.