The actress and activist was pretty embarrassed by the whole thing, admitting she was as red as a tomato by the end. But after a few giggles, she was able to provide a beat for Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda to rap about gender equality.

Watson met with the creator of Hamilton musical to discuss her HeForShe campaign, which Miranda tapped into with his lyrics: "Women are like half of the people on Earth/ And yes they should have been equal since birth."

And he clearly knew this clip would be an 'internet thing', adding: "Holy cow this is such a meme, thank you this is the beatbox dream team."