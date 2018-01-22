In a season that's all about pretty people congratulating themselves, the Razzie awards for the worst performances and films in Hollywood are always a welcome shot of bile.

Announced, as always, to coincide with the Oscar nominations, among the frontrunners this year are the Emoji Movie and Mother!, with mentions for stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. The Transformers series continues its strong showing, as does Fifty Shades, while the high placement of The Mummy suggests the Universal 'Dark Universe' could be a Razzies mainstay – if Universal ever produce more monster movies, that is.