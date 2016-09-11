Emma Stone has been awarded Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her musical turn in La La Land, with suggestions already coming in that an Oscar could follow.

Advertisement

The film tells the story of aspiring actress Mia (Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (played by Ryan Gosling) who are struggling to make ends meet in LA. The musical – written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) - earned warm praise throughout the festival. In fact with the acting, cinematography, lighting, music and set design to discuss reviewers struggled to decide which bit to praise the most.

The jury was overseen by Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes. Revenge drama The Woman Who Left (from Filipino writer and director Lav Diaz) took the festival's highest honour - The Golden Lion - while Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals (starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal) won the coveted Grand Jury Prize.

Meanwhile Jackie, a study of Jackie Kennedy starring Natalie Portman, took Best Screenplay.

Full list of winners:

More like this

GOLDEN LION

The Woman Who Left - Lav Diaz

SILVER LION BEST DIRECTOR

Tied result:

Paradise - Andre Konchalovsky

The Untamed - Amat Escalante

JURY GRAND PRIZE

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

The Bad Batch - Ana Lily Amirpour

ACTOR

Oscar Martinez - The Distinguished Citizen

ACTRESS

Emma Stone - La La Land

MARCELLO MASTROIANNI PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERFORMER

Paula Beer - Frantz

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Oppenheim - Jackie

LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS LION OF THE FUTURE

The Last of Us - Ala Eddine Slim

HORIZONS JURY

BEST FILM

Liberami - Federica di Giacomo

BEST DIRECTOR

Home - Fien Troch

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Big Big World - Reha Erdam

SPECIAL PRIZE FOR BEST ACTOR

Nuno Lopes - Sao Jorge

SPECIAL PRIZE FOR BEST ACTRESS

Ruth Diaz - The Fury of a Patient Man

BEST SCREENPLAY

Wang Bing - Bitter Money

BEST SHORT

La Voz Perdida - Marcelo Mantinessi

VENICE CLASSICS AWARDS

Best Documentary on Cinema

Le Councours - Claire Simon

Best Restored Film

Break-Up — L’uomo dei cinque palloni - Marco Ferreri

See the latest trailer for La La Land:

Advertisement

La La Land is set to hit UK cinemas on 13th January 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement