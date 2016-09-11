Emma Stone has been awarded Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her musical turn in La La Land, with suggestions already coming in that an Oscar could follow.

Advertisement

The film tells the story of aspiring actress Mia (Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (played by Ryan Gosling) who are struggling to make ends meet in LA. The musical – written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) - earned warm praise throughout the festival. In fact with the acting, cinematography, lighting, music and set design to discuss reviewers struggled to decide which bit to praise the most.