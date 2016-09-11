Emma Stone scoops Best Actress for La La Land at Venice Film Festival
There's already talk of an Academy Award
Emma Stone has been awarded Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her musical turn in La La Land, with suggestions already coming in that an Oscar could follow.
The film tells the story of aspiring actress Mia (Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (played by Ryan Gosling) who are struggling to make ends meet in LA. The musical – written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) - earned warm praise throughout the festival. In fact with the acting, cinematography, lighting, music and set design to discuss reviewers struggled to decide which bit to praise the most.
The jury was overseen by Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes. Revenge drama The Woman Who Left (from Filipino writer and director Lav Diaz) took the festival's highest honour - The Golden Lion - while Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals (starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal) won the coveted Grand Jury Prize.
Meanwhile Jackie, a study of Jackie Kennedy starring Natalie Portman, took Best Screenplay.
Full list of winners:
More like this
GOLDEN LION
The Woman Who Left - Lav Diaz
SILVER LION BEST DIRECTOR
Tied result:
Paradise - Andre Konchalovsky
The Untamed - Amat Escalante
JURY GRAND PRIZE
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
The Bad Batch - Ana Lily Amirpour
ACTOR
Oscar Martinez - The Distinguished Citizen
ACTRESS
Emma Stone - La La Land
MARCELLO MASTROIANNI PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERFORMER
Paula Beer - Frantz
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Oppenheim - Jackie
LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS LION OF THE FUTURE
The Last of Us - Ala Eddine Slim
HORIZONS JURY
BEST FILM
Liberami - Federica di Giacomo
BEST DIRECTOR
Home - Fien Troch
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
Big Big World - Reha Erdam
SPECIAL PRIZE FOR BEST ACTOR
Nuno Lopes - Sao Jorge
SPECIAL PRIZE FOR BEST ACTRESS
Ruth Diaz - The Fury of a Patient Man
BEST SCREENPLAY
Wang Bing - Bitter Money
BEST SHORT
La Voz Perdida - Marcelo Mantinessi
VENICE CLASSICS AWARDS
Best Documentary on Cinema
Le Councours - Claire Simon
Best Restored Film
Break-Up — L’uomo dei cinque palloni - Marco Ferreri
See the latest trailer for La La Land:
La La Land is set to hit UK cinemas on 13th January 2017