Yes, the actress is in talks to play a young Cruella de Vil, the fur loving villain of 101 Dalmations, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The original 1961 Disney animation was based on the novel by Dodie Smith, but the latest spin-off is understood to focus on the fashion-conscious de Vil's origins. The character was previously played in the 1996 live-action remake by Glenn Close, who serves as an executive producer on the upcoming version.

It is just one of several live-action remakes of classic Disney films, including Maleficent, Alice, Cinderella and the upcoming Jungle Book.