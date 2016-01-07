Emma Stone in talks to play Cruella de Vil in live-action origin movie
To see her is to take a sudden chill
You may know Emma Stone for movies ranging from The Amazing Spider-Man to Birdman, but take a closer look.
Have you seen these eyes before, perhaps watching you from underneath a rock?
Yes, the actress is in talks to play a young Cruella de Vil, the fur loving villain of 101 Dalmations, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.
The original 1961 Disney animation was based on the novel by Dodie Smith, but the latest spin-off is understood to focus on the fashion-conscious de Vil's origins. The character was previously played in the 1996 live-action remake by Glenn Close, who serves as an executive producer on the upcoming version.
It is just one of several live-action remakes of classic Disney films, including Maleficent, Alice, Cinderella and the upcoming Jungle Book.