The much-anticipated musical movie also has a date for its cinema debut. The flick will open on Christmas Day 2018 in the US (a date which might change for the UK.)

"In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss," reveal Disney. "Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives."

Rob Marshall will direct Mary Poppins Returns from an adapted script by David Magee.

The original Mary Poppins movie, starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, was released in 1964.