Emily Blunt is officially Mary Poppins and her new film has a release date
The magical supernanny will be back in cinemas in time for Christmas 2018
Super(califragilisticexpialidocious) news for fans of magical nanny Mary Poppins. Disney has confirmed its cast and a release date for sequel Mary Poppins Returns.
Emily Blunt is officially on board as the beloved nanny. The 33-year-old Devil Wears Prada and Girl on the Train star will act opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star and creator of hit musical Hamilton. He is reportedly set to appear as Jack the lamplighter, a new character.
The much-anticipated musical movie also has a date for its cinema debut. The flick will open on Christmas Day 2018 in the US (a date which might change for the UK.)
"In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss," reveal Disney. "Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives."
Rob Marshall will direct Mary Poppins Returns from an adapted script by David Magee.
More like this
The original Mary Poppins movie, starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, was released in 1964.