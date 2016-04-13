Elton John in talks to join Kingsman sequel
The 69-year-old singer is set to join the likes of Taron Egerton and Mark Strong in the follow-up to 2014's Secret Service movie
Elton John is set to swap the stage for the big screen, to star in upcoming Kingsman sequel The Golden Circle.
The 69-year-old music icon is currently in talks to appear in the follow up to Matthew Vaughn’s 2014 movie Kingsman: Secret Service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
He'd be joining returning stars Taron Egerton, aka Eggsy, and Mark Strong, as Merlin, as well as new cast members Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal in the knockabout spy movie.
There's no word yet on what role Sir Elton is likely to play, but he's no stranger to the silver screen. He won an Oscar in 1995 for his musical work on Disney's The Lion King and has also lent his vocal chords to The Road to Eldorado and appeared in Spice World as himself.