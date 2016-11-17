Comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres will receive the accolade for being “a passionate advocate for equality and fairness” throughout her life and career. The White House also notes, importantly, that she “lent her voice to a forgetful but unforgettable little fish named Dory in Finding Nemo.”

Tom Hanks, as one of the nation’s “finest actors” who has left an “indelible mark” on American film thanks to classics such as Forrest Gump, will receive the award too, and the White House notes his advocation for “social and environmental justice, and for our veterans and their families”.

Robert De Niro and Robert Redford were also named as recipients, as well as Diana Ross whose “greatest legacy is her five wonderful children” according to the White House report.

More like this

Advertisement

The awards will be presented at the White House on 22 November and will be streamed live at www.whitehouse.gov/live