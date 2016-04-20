Elizabeth Banks has morphed into Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa
The Hunger Games actress plays an alien witch bent on galactic domination...
Elizabeth Banks has just about returned to normal after playing flamboyant Capitol resident Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games franchise... But she's already signed up for some serious time in hair and make-up elsewhere.
The 42-year-old actress is channelling her dark side, playing Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa in the upcoming movie reboot. And the part requires some hefty prosthetics.
Our first glimpse of her latest role sees Banks sporting green hair, menacing gold talons and reptile-style bumps on her face and head.
"I've never played a villain before," Banks tells People, adding that she's looking forward to "world domination – and being unpredictable as a character."
She'll star alongside Naomi Scott, David Denman, RJ Cyler and Patrick Sabongui in the movie, which sees a group of high-school kids with superpowers harness their abilities in order to save the world.
Power Rangers will be in UK cinemas 24th March 2017