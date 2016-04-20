Our first glimpse of her latest role sees Banks sporting green hair, menacing gold talons and reptile-style bumps on her face and head.

"I've never played a villain before," Banks tells People, adding that she's looking forward to "world domination – and being unpredictable as a character."

She'll star alongside Naomi Scott, David Denman, RJ Cyler and Patrick Sabongui in the movie, which sees a group of high-school kids with superpowers harness their abilities in order to save the world.

More like this

Advertisement

Power Rangers will be in UK cinemas 24th March 2017