"I actually auditioned to play Tom Riddle while I was at university," he said. "I properly failed and didn't get a callback.

"Over the years, I always hoped I might be cast as a member of the Weasley family – I'm colour blind, but I've always been told there's a tinge of red to my hair – but unfortunately not.

"A lot of my friends, like Domhnall Gleeson and Rob Pattinson, got their Harry Potter moment, but I never got mine."

The role of Tom Marvolo Riddle went to Christian Coulson (he’s since appeared in Little Britain and 2012’s Gayby), and the 16-year-old Riddle in Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince was played by Frank Dillane (Nick from Fear of the Walking Dead).

But now Redmayne is starring as Scamander, a famed magizoologist who was thrown out of Hogwarts and went on to write (in the Potterverse) the book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

And the film, which is based on the book, is set in 1926. The same year that Voldemort was born. Just sayin'

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits UK cinemas November 18.