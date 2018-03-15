"I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man whose profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work," said Cumberbatch. "Both in person and in books. My heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues."

Stephen Hawking with Eddie Redmayne, who played him in The Theory of Everything (Getty)

Meanwhile Redmayne, who won the Best Actor Oscar for playing the physicist, also paid tribute: "We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

Advertisement

Many figures from the world of science and showbiz have paid tribute to the renowned professor, including presenter Prof. Brian Cox, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and physicist Jim Al-Khalili.