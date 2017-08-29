"I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately," Skrein wrote. "It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity. It is my hope that one day these discussions will become less necessary and that we can help make equal representation in the arts a reality."

"I am sad to leave Hellboy, but if this decision brings us closer to that day, it is worth it," he added.

Read his full statement below.

More like this

Skrein's decision comes after months of heated discussion surrounding the issue of "whitewashing" in Hollywood, after a number of high-profile productions cast white actors in roles originally conceived for Asian actors. Previous films which have faced the backlash include manga adaptation Ghost in the Shell, which starred Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, and the Matt Damon-led The Great Wall, a fantasy epic set in China's mythical past.

Advertisement

Support for his move has poured in on Twitter - including a personal thank you from the creator of the original Hellboy comics Mike Mignola.