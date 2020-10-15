And it's not just acting royalty who will be appearing in the film, with mega successful musicians Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also joining the cast.

When is Don't Look Up released on Netflix?

The film was originally scheduled to hit the streaming service in 2020, though that will no longer be the case, partly due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date has not yet been announced, but RadioTimes.com predicts it might not be until 2022 that the film lands on the streaming platform. We'll update this page as and when we hear more official information.

Don't Look Up cast

The first cast member to be announced was Jennifer Lawrence, before Rob Morgan was confirmed to co-star.

In October 2020, a glut of big name stars were added to the cast list, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tomer Sisley, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi all joining up.

Don't Look Up plot

Don't Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who discover an asteroid is on course to destroy Earth, and have to go on a giant media tour to warn mankind - which presumably involves several humorous mishaps and awkward interviews.

The film is being written and directed by Adam McKay, who honed his comedy chops helming films such as Step Brothers and Anchorman, but has recently directed Oscar fare such as The Big Short and Vice.

McKay says: “I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act'. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

Is there a trailer for Don't Look Up?

There's not a trailer just yet - but as soon as one becomes available we'll update this page accordingly.

