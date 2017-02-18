Donald Glover will star as Simba and James Earl Jones will return to the part of his father Mufasa for the live-action remake of The Lion King.

Earl Jones voiced the regal lion in the 1994 animated film, which Disney is rebooting following the success of live-action versions of The Jungle Book and Cinderella. The film studio will also be hoping for success with the much-anticipated Emma Watson movie Beauty and the Beast.