Taron Egerton, who plays Hart's protege Eggsy, has tweeted a poster for the upcoming sequel The Golden Circle, which hints that Harry's demise might not be all that permanent.

The poster features the words, "Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated," and includes a pair of sunglasses, with one lens missing, which is presumably a reference to the bullet which hit Harry in the eye.

So is Harry back? Or is Taron Egerton just teasing us?

More like this

Advertisement

Kingsman: the Golden Circle is tipped for release in June 2017