As Reddit user 'limeburst2' ponders, "there seems to be a semi-consensus among fans that Rey acquired her Force abilities too quickly. The same day she discovered the Force, she's using mind tricks, telekinesis, and probably precognitive abilities to be able to battle Kylo."

They've got their evidence to back it up, too.

"First, a conversation from Empire Strikes Back: Luke: 'Is the Dark Side stronger?' Yoda: 'No. Quicker, easier, more seductive.' Luke: 'But how am I to know the good side from the bad?' Yoda: 'You will know. When you are calm, at peace, passive. A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack.'

"From the above, we know that the Dark Side of the Force is quicker and easier to use," they explain.

Good opening, so what else?

"Next, the Code of the Sith: 'Peace is a lie, there is only passion. Through passion, I gain strength. etc.'

"While this isn't present in the new canon, it's a pretty good way of condensing the Sith philosophy. They use anger and hatred to fuel their Force powers.

"Similarly, every time Rey uses the Force in Episode VII, it's during a moment of emotional stress for her. When Kylo is interrogating her, she's angry, and who wouldn't be? Kylo Ren was spilling her most intimate thoughts in a mocking tone. This anger is what gives her the strength to enter his mind when the scene turns around."

Indeed, as they continue, the next time she's seen using the Force is while in a battle with Kylo.

"From the interrogation scene, we know that she looked up to Han Solo like a father, and that she wanted to kill Kylo then. Now that Han has been murdered, and Finn injured, Rey is furious. Whereas Jedi use the Force, "For knowledge and defense, never for attack." Here, Rey is definitely on the offensive, with the intent of killing her opponent."

There's certainly a strength to this evaluation of events. But fans have their objections, too. Putting it very well, one notes that Rey's new experience of the Force is like a child playing with those bricks you push through holes: "same basic concept. Does it work this way? No, well lets try it a different way." Suggesting Rey will figure out the right way to use her powers as she learns.

Others think it fits with the idea of a 'grey Jedi'.

Luke was entirely a grey Jedi. His entire storyline in return is convincing both the Jedi and the Sith that the path to the Dark Side is not one way. To interpret him as anything other than a grey Jedi would be a rejection oh his whole character."

So what do you think? Where is Star Wars VIII going to take Rey's character? Let us know in the comments section below...