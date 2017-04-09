When asked if she meant she’d like to play a female “Jane” Bond, she quickly cut in: “Nah nah, James. If I can be called Bill, I can be called James!

“I don’t know…I think that some of the best things that are out there haven’t been written yet. So I wouldn’t like to say anything too defining.”

“There’s so many wonderful people out there that I’d like to play,” Mackie added, “and so many characters that don’t exist yet that I’d like to play.

More like this

“For me it’s just about playing characters with depth that have interesting stories to tell, that maybe approach things in a way that you haven’t seen before.”

Sounds like there are plenty of interesting roles in the actress’ future – but for now, we can only hope Mackie’s Bill has her own licence to thrill.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7.20pm