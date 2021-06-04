Doctor Strange 2 will ‘clean up the mess’ left behind by Loki, says writer
The two Marvel projects look set to share a close connection.
Published:
It looks like the upcoming Loki series on Disney Plus is going to feed directly into MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – and the man behind both projects said he tied himself in a few knots during the writing process.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, screenwriter Michael Waldron said that normally when creating a show like Loki, when it comes to resolving any complex loose threads, you’d think, “Yeah, we’ll leave that for the next writer.”
“But then you do that on Loki and you find yourself writing Doctor Strange and you have to clean up your own mess,” he added.
According to Waldron, who previously cut his teeth on Rick and Morty, both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be taking the MCU in completely new directions.
“I’d say it’s something totally new!” he said of the former. “It was important that every episode [of Loki] stood alone. The Leftovers or Watchmen, which I admired so much—every one of those episodes felt like a distinct short story. That’s the sign of a great episode of TV. ‘Oh, it’s that episode of Loki.’”
Time travel is set to play a major part in the series, and Waldron says he’s been extra careful to avoid any plot-holes – given how much each episode is bound to be picked apart by Marvel’s fiercely loyal fanbase.
“I was always very acutely aware of the fact that there’s a week between each of our episodes and these fans are going to do exactly what I would do, which is pick this apart,” he said.
“We wanted to create a time-travel logic that was so airtight it could sustain over six hours. There’s some time-travel sci-fi concepts here that I’m eager for my Rick and Morty colleagues to see.”
As for Doctor Strange, precise details might be thin on the ground at this stage, but Waldron did tease some information – including the assertion that director Sam Raimi has definitely stamped his authority on the film.
“I can tell you that it’s a ride… very Sam Raimi,” he said. “The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan – I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen in the MCU before.”