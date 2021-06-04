Doctor Strange 2 will ‘clean up the mess’ left behind by Loki, says writer

It looks like the upcoming Loki series on Disney Plus is going to feed directly into MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – and the man behind both projects said he tied himself in a few knots during the writing process.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, screenwriter Michael Waldron said that normally when creating a show like Loki, when it comes to resolving any complex loose threads, you’d think, “Yeah, we’ll leave that for the next writer.”

“But then you do that on Loki and you find yourself writing Doctor Strange and you have to clean up your own mess,” he added.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

According to Waldron, who previously cut his teeth on Rick and Morty, both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be taking the MCU in completely new directions.

“I’d say it’s something totally new!” he said of the former. “It was important that every episode [of Loki] stood alone. The Leftovers or Watchmen, which I admired so much—every one of those episodes felt like a distinct short story. That’s the sign of a great episode of TV. ‘Oh, it’s that episode of Loki.’”

Disney

Time travel is set to play a major part in the series, and Waldron says he’s been extra careful to avoid any plot-holes – given how much each episode is bound to be picked apart by Marvel’s fiercely loyal fanbase.

“I was always very acutely aware of the fact that there’s a week between each of our episodes and these fans are going to do exactly what I would do, which is pick this apart,” he said.

“We wanted to create a time-travel logic that was so airtight it could sustain over six hours. There’s some time-travel sci-fi concepts here that I’m eager for my Rick and Morty colleagues to see.”

As for Doctor Strange, precise details might be thin on the ground at this stage, but Waldron did tease some information – including the assertion that director Sam Raimi has definitely stamped his authority on the film.

Advertisement

“I can tell you that it’s a ride… very Sam Raimi,” he said. “The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan – I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen in the MCU before.”

Loki will arrive on Disney+ on 11th June. You can sign up to Disney+ here for just £79.99 to get a full year’s subscription. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.