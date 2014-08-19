Disney’s Star Wars animation Rebels: Spark of Rebellion given an October air date
The one-hour film will launch the series Star Wars Rebels on Disney XD later in October
Disney’s animated TV movie, and follow-up series, set between the events of Star Wars episodes III and IV is coming soon to a television screen not so far, far away..
Much anticipated by Star Wars fans – especially following a successful premiere at last month's San Diego Comic Con – the film will air on Disney XD on Friday 3rd October and will be called Rebels: Spark of Rebellion, Disney confirmed today.
The hour-long animation will usher in the series Star Wars Rebels, which will be launching on the channel later the same month.
Set 16 years after Episode III and five years before Episode IV, when the sinister Galactic Empire is tightening its grip on the galaxy, the story focuses on a remote planet beset by Imperial forces.
Characters include the crew of the starship Ghost who oppose the forces of darkness. They comprise cowboy Jedi Kanan, voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr, ace pilot Hera (Vanessa Marshall), street-smart teenager Ezra (Taylor Gray), strongman Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine (Tiya Sircar), and a cantankerous droid called Chopper.
Not surprisingly, two British actors voice key baddies, with David Oyelowo as the enforcer Agent Kallus and Jason Isaacs as the Inquisitor.
Old favourites from the existing six feature films will also appear, including Lando Calrissian voiced by Billy Dee Williams, Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold-Taylor), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2.
The series designs are influenced by the work of original Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.