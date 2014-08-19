The hour-long animation will usher in the series Star Wars Rebels, which will be launching on the channel later the same month.

Set 16 years after Episode III and five years before Episode IV, when the sinister Galactic Empire is tightening its grip on the galaxy, the story focuses on a remote planet beset by Imperial forces.

Characters include the crew of the starship Ghost who oppose the forces of darkness. They comprise cowboy Jedi Kanan, voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr, ace pilot Hera (Vanessa Marshall), street-smart teenager Ezra (Taylor Gray), strongman Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine (Tiya Sircar), and a cantankerous droid called Chopper.

Not surprisingly, two British actors voice key baddies, with David Oyelowo as the enforcer Agent Kallus and Jason Isaacs as the Inquisitor.

Old favourites from the existing six feature films will also appear, including Lando Calrissian voiced by Billy Dee Williams, Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold-Taylor), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2.

The series designs are influenced by the work of original Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.