Directed by Sam Raimi, who worked on the Spiderman films, Oz The Great and Powerful is the story of how a small-time circus magician Oscar Diggs, played by James Franco, came to Oz and became the Wonderful Wizard that we now know.

Disney's synopsis reveals that when Oscar is "hurled away from dusty Kansas to the vibrant Land of Oz, he thinks he's hit the jackpot—fame and fortune are his for the taking."

That is, until he meets three witches, played by Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams, who aren't convinced that Oscar is the great and powerful man Oz has been waiting for. Pulled into the "epic problems facing the Land of Oz and its inhabitants" Oscar must work out who is good and who is evil - and transform himself into a truly great and powerful wizard.

The new artwork shows lush green countryside, an evil witch and a glimpse of the familiar yellow brick road...

Oz The Great and Powerful will be released in UK cinemas on 8 March 2013