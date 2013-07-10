Disney working on live action remake of The Jungle Book
Forget about your worries and your strife, Mowgli and Baloo are returning to the big screen
You better believe it! Baloo, Mowgli and the King of the Swingers are all set to make a return to Disney, this time in a live action adventure.
The film makers - who first breathed life into Rudyard Kipling's tales in 1967 - are swinging into action on a remake of the animated classic.
Based on Kipling's 1894 India-set fables, The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli - a "man cub" - who is raised by jungle-dwelling animals including friendly bear Baloo and panther Bagheera.
Disney have tried their hand at a live action version of Jungle Book before in the nineties but details on this new adaptation remain scarce. Will it will be a Life of Pi-esque CGI-happy film? Will the animals talk or roar? Will there be singing (Fingers crossed!)? That all remains to be seen.
The Jungle Book isn't the only Disney animation getting a live action remake. Alice in Wonderland was recently given the big-screen treatment while Cinderella is in the pipeline at the moment.
Disney aren't the only studio to announce plans for Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, either. Warner Bros, alongside Harry Potter's Steve Kloves, also have a Jungle Book in the works.