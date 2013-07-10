Based on Kipling's 1894 India-set fables, The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli - a "man cub" - who is raised by jungle-dwelling animals including friendly bear Baloo and panther Bagheera.

Disney have tried their hand at a live action version of Jungle Book before in the nineties but details on this new adaptation remain scarce. Will it will be a Life of Pi-esque CGI-happy film? Will the animals talk or roar? Will there be singing (Fingers crossed!)? That all remains to be seen.

The Jungle Book isn't the only Disney animation getting a live action remake. Alice in Wonderland was recently given the big-screen treatment while Cinderella is in the pipeline at the moment.

Disney aren't the only studio to announce plans for Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, either. Warner Bros, alongside Harry Potter's Steve Kloves, also have a Jungle Book in the works.