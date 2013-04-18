Previous reports have speculated on the subjects of the standalone editions, with Yoda, Han Solo and Boba Fett strongly rumoured to feature, although a formal announcement is yet to be made. Devoted fans are still awaiting plot and casting details for Episode VII which will be written by Toy Story 3 scribe Michael Arndt and executive produced by Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Bryan Burk (Star Trek Into Darkness).

While the the latest Star Wars news means fans have a wealth of new material to look forward to, it is likely to have devotees of the franchise questioning the integrity of the volume of material Disney are intending to create, with some fans taking to Twitter to express their fears:

With five films confirmed for release before 2020, Disney are taking full advantage of their £2.5bn cash cow, but at what cost?