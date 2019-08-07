He didn't give any further details about what forms these reboots would take or when they will be released.

The original Home Alone, written by John Hughes, was released in 1990 and held the position as the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time for close to three decades before it was surpassed by The Grinch (2018).

Disney's latest announcement won't come as too much of a surprise to Disney fans, given its slate of upcoming live-action and CGI remakes, including Little Mermaid, Mulan, and Lady and the Tramp, which will see Justin Theroux voicing Tramp and Marvel's Tessa Thompson, Lady.

Disney+ will launch in the USA on Tuesday 12th November 2019, and is expected to arrive in the UK in Q1/ Q2 of 2019.