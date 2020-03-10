The cast of Mulan, which includes Liu Yifei in the title role, were praised for their glowing performances, with one critic naming the movie "Disney's best live action reboot."

Unlike the 1998 animated film, the Mulan remake is not a musical but doubles down on the more action-oriented elements of the original.

It was a risky move for a story so close to many people's hearts, but it appears to have paid off as the ambitious battle scenes have been described as "thrilling."

Fans had also been concerned that the film would lack a romantic subplot, given the omission of the original love interest Li Shang.

However, the film's replacement character Chen Honghui (Yoson An) is reportedly a very strong substitute, as one fan describes his relationship with Mulan as "steamy."

Finally, while fans of the original won't get to see all of their favourite musical numbers (or beloved dragon Mushu) performed in live action, Mulan does pay homage to its animated roots.

Donny Osmond, who sung the iconic I'll Make a Man Out of You, makes a mysterious cameo appearance in an unrevealed role.

Mulan's release in China has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the closure of 70,000 cinemas, but its UK release has not yet been affected.

Mulan will land in cinemas on 27th March.