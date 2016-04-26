Disney confirms Mary Poppins, Jungle Book, 101 Dalmatians and Maleficent sequels
Basically, your fairytale fix is sorted until 2020...
Disney has a host of new movies up its sleeve. The film studio have confirmed their plans for the next few years, and they involve a whole lot of fairytale sequels...
The Jungle Book, Maleficent, Mary Poppins and 101 Dalmatians are all getting repeat visits. Cruella, a 101 Dalmatians spin-off with Emma Stone, is in the works as is Maleficent 2, with Angelina Jolie, and a Jungle Book sequel, with returning director Jon Favreau and writer Justin Marks. A Mary Poppins movie, starring Emily Blunt and directed by Rob Marshall, is also set to hit cinema screens in the next few years.
Tim Burton's live action Dumbo movie is still going ahead, reports Variety, while work continues on an adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, a Tinker Bell project starring Reese Witherspoon, and a movie titled Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson are also in the planning stages. Phew.
None of these movies have fixed dates for release just yet, but Disney did reveal that some will be hitting the big screen on the following days: 28th July 2017, 6th April 2018, 3rd August 2018, Christmas Day 2018 and 20th December 2019.