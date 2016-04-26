Disney has a host of new movies up its sleeve. The film studio have confirmed their plans for the next few years, and they involve a whole lot of fairytale sequels...

The Jungle Book, Maleficent, Mary Poppins and 101 Dalmatians are all getting repeat visits. Cruella, a 101 Dalmatians spin-off with Emma Stone, is in the works as is Maleficent 2, with Angelina Jolie, and a Jungle Book sequel, with returning director Jon Favreau and writer Justin Marks. A Mary Poppins movie, starring Emily Blunt and directed by Rob Marshall, is also set to hit cinema screens in the next few years.