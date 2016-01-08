In lieu of a real name, he was dubbed 'TR-8R', in honour of his favourite insult, and the legend soon spread.

However, a theory developed that this Stormtrooper took Finn's betrayal personally because it was... well, personal. He was not 'TR-8R', he was in fact FN-2199, a former comrade of Finn's in the book Before the Awakening. Along with their clumsy friend FN-2003, or 'Slip' for short, the trio trained together in the First Order barracks.

Guess what fans? You hit the nail on the head!

More like this

"His name is FN-2199," the official Star Wars site has just announced. "But his friends call him Nines.”

Yes, TR-8R is Finn's former brother in arms, and Slip is the Stormtrooper who dies in his arms at the beginning of the movie, leaving a grim red palm print on his white helmet.

Speaking of red, turns out Nines is ginger. That's him in the background of this training scene, also from Before the Awakening. Hs voice is apparently provided by David Acord, a Skywalker Sound sound editor who has worked on Star Wars since Attack of the Clones.

Advertisement

Well, Nines may be fine, but you'll always be a TR-8R to us.