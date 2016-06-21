Disney and Lego team up for new Frozen tales
Disney's still not letting it go...
We just can't get enough of Frozen, and luckily Disney can't either. The filmmakers are poised to team up with Lego for a series of new books and animated shorts based on the beloved characters from the 2013 film.
Frozen Northern Lights will launch "as a deluxe novelisation in July, ahead of an extended collection of books," reveals The Hollywood Reporter. The storyline will then be re-imagined as four animated shorts featuring the original voice actors from the beloved movie.
The tale will see Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven set off on an epic adventure to restore the glimmer of the Northern Lights. A new character, called Little Rock, will also be introduced.
"Natural phenomenon meets cultural phenomenon in this all new story, Frozen Northern Lights," Disney Publishing Worldwide's Andrew Sugerman said. "We're excited to share this new adventure and offer fans great new ways to connect with their favourite characters thanks to a host of related books, digital games and activities."
Frozen, which has become the highest-grossing animated film ever released, has already spawned a number of spin-offs including an animated short, an ABC holiday special, a new theme park attraction and a Broadway musical. Frozen 2 is also currently in production.