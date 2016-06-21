The tale will see Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven set off on an epic adventure to restore the glimmer of the Northern Lights. A new character, called Little Rock, will also be introduced.

"Natural phenomenon meets cultural phenomenon in this all new story, Frozen Northern Lights," Disney Publishing Worldwide's Andrew Sugerman said. "We're excited to share this new adventure and offer fans great new ways to connect with their favourite characters thanks to a host of related books, digital games and activities."

Frozen, which has become the highest-grossing animated film ever released, has already spawned a number of spin-offs including an animated short, an ABC holiday special, a new theme park attraction and a Broadway musical. Frozen 2 is also currently in production.