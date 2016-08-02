With a cast like Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and Margot Robbie, it’s no wonder that Suicide Squad looks set to be one of the biggest debuts of the year. It’s tracking to make $130-140 million at the US box office during its opening weekend, and it looks like director David Ayer got a little worked up about it.

Advertisement

At the world premiere in New York, Ayer exclaimed, “F*** Marvel” on stage to a crowd of cheers.