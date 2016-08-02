Director David Ayer apologises for Marvel comments at Suicide Squad premiere
The DC vs Marvel rivalry has reared its ugly head
With a cast like Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and Margot Robbie, it’s no wonder that Suicide Squad looks set to be one of the biggest debuts of the year. It’s tracking to make $130-140 million at the US box office during its opening weekend, and it looks like director David Ayer got a little worked up about it.
At the world premiere in New York, Ayer exclaimed, “F*** Marvel” on stage to a crowd of cheers.
David Ayer saying "Fuck Marvel" rt to save a life pic.twitter.com/qG6oBpJZmm
— maya (@jokeredleto) August 2, 2016
Suicide Squad is a DC/Warner Bros. film and a rival to Marvel Studios. The two companies have been battling for superhero supremacy for nearly 80 years. Since Disney acquired Marvel in 2009, they've released three of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, including The Avengers and Iron Man 3. DC's highest-grossing film is 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, placing 17th.
Ayer later apologised for his comments on Twitter and said he was just echoing what a fan shouted at him first.
Suicide Squad premieres in cinemas on 5th August