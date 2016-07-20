Yes, Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) really did introduce herself as "Jillian Holtzmann, Radio Times..." before putting one of her questions to the prospective receptionist.

Now, the Ghostbusters franchise does, of course, have a long history of blending reality and fiction. Who can forget the famous montage from the 1984 original that featured Ray, Peter and Egon on the covers of USA Today, the New York Post and Time magazine?

But who knew that Eddie Mair's radio column and Alison Graham's TV critiques were on the radar of our favourite New York-based paranormal investigators?

What's even more intriguing is that the reference to RT does not feature in the novelisation of the new movie, all of which leads us to suspect that this could be a treat tailor-made for UK audiences.

And while we'd heartily approve of Holtzmann visiting us in our London offices (perhaps with a couple of replica proton packs to give away), there's no way we'll be busting any class five full-torso free-roaming vaporous apparitions any time soon...

