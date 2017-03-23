Production designed Sarah Greenwood has revealed that, along with her set designer Kate Spencer and their team, she decided to discretely pay homage to the man who started it all – Walt Disney.

Of course it had to be subtle, but if you look closely that's the W from Walt's signature overlaid with a swirly D. Compare and contrast:

The floor of the castle itself was made from 12,000 square feet of faux marble, and was based on a pattern from the ceiling of a Benedictine Abbey in the Czech Republic.

And the W.D. on the floor? Greenwood revealed it was "quiet homage to Walt Disney." It's the little touches that make the magic.