We've all watched Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin over and over, but Tumblr user 'petitetiaras' has found a theory that links the two Disney films together in a typically subtle fashion.

The video above shows Belle heading off to her local bookshop to get her 'favourite' book. Listen carefully and you'll hear her say "‘Far off places, daring sword fights, magic spells, a prince in disguise’. Sounds familiar, right?

petitetiaras goes on to explain how this could in fact be a foreshadowing for Aladdin, which was the next film to be released, a year after Beauty and the Beast.

Think about it: It's set in the fictional Agrabah, there is plenty of magic (thanks to Robin Williams' genie) and Aladdin disguises himself as a prince in an attempt to woo Jasmine.

Could Disney have inserted a shiny little Easter Egg to promote their next film? We like to think so.

Here's the original post from petitetiaras who deserves a pat on the back for that great spot.