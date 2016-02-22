GoF (which is Goblet of Fire, not 'Game of Frones') sees Mr Potter hit the headlines after earning an unexpected place in the Triwizard Tournament. Ms Skeeter floods her Daily Prophet column inches with the goings on of Potter and his friends: sometimes made up, sometimes with what seems to be information leaked direct from Hogwarts.

But as Hermione, Ron and Harry discuss whether she could be 'bugging' them or not, have you ever spotted how this hints towards Skeeter's secret animagus? Namely a beetle.

"There's something funny, though," said Hermione ten minutes later, holding her pestle suspended over her bowl of scarab BEETLES. "How could Rita Skeeter have known...?"

And that's not the only reference. As 'katar' points out in the comments, there are several more clues dropped around 'bugging'.

In chapter 28:

"Maybe she had you bugged," said Harry. "Bugged?" said Ron blanky. "What... put fleas on her or something?" Harry started explaining about hidden microphones and recording equipment. Ron was fascinated, but Hermione interrupted them."

And chapter 31:

"Well, you're the one who's supposed to be researching magical methods of bugging!" said Harry. "You tell me how she did it!" "I've been trying!" said Hermione. "But I... but..." An odd, dreamy expression suddenly came over Hermione's face. She slowly raised a hand and ran her fingers through her hair."

Of course Hermione isn't caught out for long and eventually cuts a deal to ensure the beetle does no more 'bugging', which involves some quick thinking and a jar.

Yet more proof that this is a story as neatly joined up as Hermione's writing.