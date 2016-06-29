Dick Van Dyke leads moving Mary Poppins singalong outside Walt Disney's house
Let's go fly a kite...
Dick Van Dyke has proved he's still full of Mary Poppins magic, 52 years after the musical hit cinema screens.
The 90-year-old actor and performer held an epic sing-a-long outside Walt Disney's former home in Chicago. Van Dyke, who played Bert the chimney sweep in the movie, was there to see the house as it nears its restoration and led crowds in a rendition of Let's Go Fly a Kite from the 1964 movie.
"So this just happened. He marches out on steps of Walt Disney's birthplace on N. Tripp in Chicago and says "Hi! I'm what's left of Dick Van Dyke!" Then he busts out laughing. The guy is 90 years old and running around and skipping with a huge smile on his face," writes an onlooker, who shared a video of the sing-song on Facebook.