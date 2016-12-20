Now, Van Dyke will return as the banker's son, who himself would be rather elderly by now.

"This time there's no four hours in the makeup chair, I grew into the part!" Van Dyke told ETonline as he confirmed his long-rumoured return for the Mary Poppins sequel. "I don't have to wear makeup at all!"

The actor, who keeps active and still performs as part of vocal quartet The Vantastix, added: "I'll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number. I think I just have the one scene and a little song and dance in it."

More like this

Explaining why he agreed to the cameo, Van Dyke said simply: "I gotta be a part of it."

The new Mary Poppins movie will star Emily Blunt in the role of the magical nanny originally played by Julie Andrews. The all-star cast also includes Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Advertisement

Mary Poppins Returns is set for release for Christmas 2018