Dick Van Dyke is joining the Mary Poppins sequel: "I gotta be a part of it"
The comic actor will ditch his terrible cockney accent for his cameo as Mr Dawes' son
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Dick Van Dyke will have a special cameo in Mary Poppins Returns.
The 91-year-old actor played chimney sweep, pavement artist and kite seller Bert in the 1964 original, with a terrible cockney accent to match. He also popped up as the elderly, bearded bank manager Mr Dawes, who delivered a stern message about investments – but literally died laughing after hearing an excellent joke about a man with a wooden leg.
Now, Van Dyke will return as the banker's son, who himself would be rather elderly by now.
"This time there's no four hours in the makeup chair, I grew into the part!" Van Dyke told ETonline as he confirmed his long-rumoured return for the Mary Poppins sequel. "I don't have to wear makeup at all!"
The actor, who keeps active and still performs as part of vocal quartet The Vantastix, added: "I'll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number. I think I just have the one scene and a little song and dance in it."
Explaining why he agreed to the cameo, Van Dyke said simply: "I gotta be a part of it."
The new Mary Poppins movie will star Emily Blunt in the role of the magical nanny originally played by Julie Andrews. The all-star cast also includes Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Mary Poppins Returns is set for release for Christmas 2018