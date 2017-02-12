It wasn't an easy win either, as Patel faced fierce competition in the form of Florence Foster Jenkins star Hugh Grant, Hell or High Water's Jeff Bridges and Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Patel, who first arrived on British TV screens a decade ago in Skins, took top honours for his portrayal of a young Indian man searching for his biological parents and his homeland via Google Earth images, decades after a series of unfortunate events led to him being adopted by an Australian couple.

Advertisement

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Prince William and many, many more.