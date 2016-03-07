How do we know? Well, an eagle-eyed fan found a strip from the comic showing Deadpool decked out in a robe. He's reading as he walks along, only to be told one of the biggest spoilers ever.

As he recoils in shock, hurt, upset, anger (literally every emotion is needed for this particular plot point) it's clear he's wearing yellow-trimmed Hogwarts robes.

And this is no accident. Joining the Reddit thread that first brought attention to the robes, comic colourist Nick Filardi explained how the editors had made him change it from the original Gryffindor colours he'd chosen.

"Fun fact: I’m the colorist for that story and originally made him a Gryffindor. We went back and forth on a couple rounds of corrections and the editors insisted Hufflepuff. That isn’t a casual joke. That’s deliberate Deadpool canon."

Cool, huh?