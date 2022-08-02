The film arrives on the streamer later in August and looks set to pack in all sorts of brutal action alongside the laughs, with acclaimed martial artist and stuntman J. J. Perry taking the reigns in his directorial debut.

Jamie Foxx takes on the lead role in upcoming vampire-hunting comedy Day Shift – starring alongside the likes of Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg in the Netflix original movie.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Day Shift release date

Day Shift will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday 12th August 2022.

Day Shift plot

The film tells the story of a seemingly ordinary man who hides his secret job – as an elite-level vampire hunter.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: "Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters."

Day Shift cast

Jamie Foxx takes on the lead role of secret vampire hunter Bud Jablonski, while child star Zion Broadnax plays his daughter Paige.

There are also key roles for Dave Franco (21 Jump Street) as Seth, Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) as Heather, Meagan Good (Shazam) as Jocelyn, and Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder) as Audrey San Fernando.

Elsewhere, the cast also includes Steve Howey (Shameless), Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange), Oliver Masucci (Dark), C.S. Lee (Dexter), and Eric Lange (Lost).

And then there's Snoop Dogg – the legendary rapper plays a character called Big John Elliott.

Day Shift trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below, which sees Jamie Foxx rather brutally dispatch a couple of vampires.

"Vampire hunting is a business," Snoop Dogg's Big John Elliott explains. "Cutting necks and cashing checques."

Day Shift is released on Netflix on Friday 12th August 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

