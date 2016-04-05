David Tennant's going to play an alien hunter in a Fireman Sam special
He's just a real down to earth sci-fi guy...
The Pontypandy Fire Brigade may be a dab hand at dousing flames but Sam and co aren't exactly experts when it comes to things of an extraterrestrial nature, so they're calling in someone who knows all about them – David Tennant.
The Doctor Who star has just signed on for a new feature-length special, Fireman Sam: Alien Alert, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
The extended feature will see Tennant voicing "alien-hunter-cum-TV-presenter Buck Douglas" with further details of the role and the plot of the 60-minute special yet to be revealed.
It's not the first sci-fi-themed animated role Tennant's played since his Doctor Who days. He's popped up in Star Wars animated spin-off Clone Wars and the rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles too.
And later this year he'll join forces with his old pal Catherine Tate for a series of 10th Doctor and Donna audio adventures.
