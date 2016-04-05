The extended feature will see Tennant voicing "alien-hunter-cum-TV-presenter Buck Douglas" with further details of the role and the plot of the 60-minute special yet to be revealed.

It's not the first sci-fi-themed animated role Tennant's played since his Doctor Who days. He's popped up in Star Wars animated spin-off Clone Wars and the rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles too.

And later this year he'll join forces with his old pal Catherine Tate for a series of 10th Doctor and Donna audio adventures.

God forbid he loses his voice...