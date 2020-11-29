Following the news, celebs have been remembering Prowse on social media, with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill – who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker – recalling the late star as "much more than Darth Vader."

Alongside a collage of images of Prowse in and out of character, Hamil wrote: "So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP"

Hamil's post was followed by an equally heartfelt post from Daniel Logan, who played Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode II Attack Of The Clones.

As he shared a picture of himself and Prowse, Logan asked for the late actor to "be one with the Force" playing on Star Wars' iconic line: "May the force be with you" which is often used when individuals part ways.

"Sad to hear of the passing of a #StarWars family member. RIP Dave Prowse. Darth Vader wouldn't be the same without you in the costume. We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force!" he wrote.

The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers also paid tribute, tweeting: "RIP David Prowse. That stature contributed so much to Darth Vader’s legend. #BePeace."

Film director Edgar Wright wrote: "As a kid Dave Prowse couldn’t be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man. Rest in Peace, Bristol’s finest."

Prowse's management company, Bowington Management, confirmed the news of his passing in a tweet early Sunday morning.

They said: “It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.”

His agent Thomas Bowington, who said Prowse died after a “short illness” added a personal tribute on Facebook. He wrote: “May the force be with him, always!”

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

