And according to David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Spider-Man), one of Hollywood's most successful screenwriters of all time, he's been given the go-ahead for a contemporary version of The Bride of Frankenstein, after plans for a more traditional re-telling of the story were shelved.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said, "I'd written a Bride of Frankenstein script a few years ago that was being prepped and was on the verge of shooting with Bill Condon directing, and it was a sort of grand operatic approach but it died a horrible death when The Mummy crashed.

"And so a short while later I said to Universal, 'you know I have another idea of how to do this, its much smaller, still a decent size movie but not a $150million movie, it doesn't need to be big movie stars.'

"I think it's much more contemporary, it's set around Silicon Valley which is where I believe life extension work really is taking place, and I said, 'why don't you let me take a crack at that and see if you want to do it?'.

"And they were kind enough to say 'sure, go ahead' – so I wrote this other version and gave it to them very recently and their reaction was terrific and so they're talking to directors about doing that, which would be great. I think it's a much better way to go, a much fresher way to go."

Although he's written the script, though, Koepp has no plans to direct himself - given he's only fairly recently finished a directing job on new horror film You Should Have Left.

"I go through these cycles where I direct something and while doing it I hate the process, I hate much about the process of directing so deeply that I swear I'm never ever ever doing it again," he said. "And then three or four years go by and I forget and I want to direct again.

"Bride of Frankenstein caught me just as I finished You Should Have Left so I was firmly in my 'never want to direct again' phase!"

You Should Have Left is available on VOD, Blu-ray & DVD from Monday 12th October.