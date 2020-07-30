Those viewers who choose to watch the documentary in cinemas will have the opportunity to watch an exclusive conversation between Attenborough and Sir Michael Palin, which will only be included in the big screen version of the film.

The film sees 94-year-old Attenborough reflect upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and document some of the devastating changes he has seen.

It is described as "honest, revealing and urgent" and "a powerful first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations".

Keith Scholey, the film's director, said, “Recently, all of us have experienced the impacts of COVID-19 – a devastating consequence of our broken relationship with the natural world.

"As we rebuild from the pandemic, Sir David’s reflections and messages of hope feel particularly timely and relevant. He not only addresses why we must urgently mend our relationship with nature, but also offers solutions to ensuring a safe and sustainable future for our planet and its people.

"We look forward to bringing Sir David’s story to screens across the globe this autumn.”

