Dave Bautista is looking ripped and ready for Guardians of the Galaxy 2
A recent tweet shows the former WWE star in full training in order to reprise the role of Drax in the upcoming film
Published: Monday, 25 January 2016 at 9:24 am
When it comes to playing a built, vindictive alien on a mission to avenge his family, Dave Bautista takes it pretty seriously.
In a recent tweet, Bautista showed himself flexing after a workout in preparation for his new movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2, where he will be reprising his role as Drax.
The anticipation for the film has been ramping up in recent months, after James Gunn posted a photo of the finished script on Instagram and Zoe Saldana tweeted "the gang is back together" last week.
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 flies into cinemas on 5th May 2017.
