An eagle-eyed Reddit user has spotted news of Wilding's cancellation of an appearance at a fan event in Kentucky. "Spencer Wilding will be unable to attend as he will be filming the newest film in the Star Wars Universe," reads the announcement.

Now it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that the only Star Wars film currently shooting is the Han Solo project. But to complicate matters even further, this casting doesn't mean we'll definitely be seeing Vader in the Han Solo spin-off which now has Ron Howard at the helm.

Instead, it could be indicative of another weird and wonderful being immortalised in the Star Wars universe. In the past, Wilding has had roles playing beasts and monsters in Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Guardians of the Galaxy, to name a few.

Filming on the movie had been suspended after the shock departure of directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, but now Oscar winner Ron Howard has taken over the reins and production is back in full swing.

Although we'll still have a long wait before we find out what happens in this galaxy as the far, far away release date is May 2018.