Daniel Radcliffe's 'farting corpse' film sparks walkouts at Sundance festival
Reports suggest people left the cinema in numbers as reviews from the annual film festival hop from "unwatchable" to "kind of beautiful"
People have been walking out of Daniel Radcliffe's new film Swiss Army Man, according to reports from the Sundance Film Festival, perhaps not least due to a rather surreal scene involving the Harry Potter star's 'farting' corpse.
The film, a debut from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, follows the story of Hank (Paul Dano) who, stranded alone on a desert island, sets out on the ocean using the gas being regularly expelled from said corpse to propel himself back towards civilisation.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it attracted a range of views when it screened at this year's Sundance.
There are those who, ahem, advise against watching:
Swiss Army Man is INCREDIBLY BAD #Sundance2016
