People have been walking out of Daniel Radcliffe's new film Swiss Army Man, according to reports from the Sundance Film Festival, perhaps not least due to a rather surreal scene involving the Harry Potter star's 'farting' corpse.

The film, a debut from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, follows the story of Hank (Paul Dano) who, stranded alone on a desert island, sets out on the ocean using the gas being regularly expelled from said corpse to propel himself back towards civilisation.