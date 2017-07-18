Displaying his Gryffindor courage and chivalry, Radcliffe was among a group of passers-by who rushed to the man's aid.

David Videcette, a former police officer who was driving in the area and tried to stop the thieves, told the Evening Standard that he "realised they were up to no good" and had called the police when he saw the pair on the moped scouting the pavement for good targets.

But it was too late to prevent the crime: the thugs stole the victim's bag and "slashed him in the face with the knife".

Stopping at the scene, Mr Videcette found the Harry Potter star consoling the victim of the attack.

Mr Videcette said: "It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am'.

“He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help. The victim was very, very shaken up."

A spokesperson for Radcliffe confirmed to the newspaper that the actor was present.