Daniel Radcliffe in talks to star in You Shall Know Our Velocity
The 24-year-old's post-Harry Potter career is going from strength to strength...
Daniel Radcliffe continues to pick an interesting and diverse mix of roles for his post-Potter career. The latest? Well, word from Cannes is that the 24-year-old is circling a lead role in You Shall Know Our Velocity, a new flick based on Dave Eggers' best-selling novel.
Overseen by director Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist), the project has attracted the eye of Radcliffe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If he signs on, the Kill Your Darlings actor will play Will, the awkward and bookish friend of ladies' man Hand. After their pal Jack is killed in a car crash, the pair set out on a mission to scatter his ashes at the Pyramids, taking his $32,000 insurance payout with them to give away to those in need.
“Dave Eggers is a gifted story-teller and we are thrilled to be turning his hilarious yet poignant story of two best friends traveling the world into a feature film,” said producer Michael Benaroya, CEO of Benaroya Pictures who are behind the project.
Christian de Gallegos of the International Film Trust added, “Playing the lead character in the biggest film franchise of all time, Daniel Radcliffe has managed to successfully establish himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, and he is perfect to play Will in Peter Sollett’s nomadic comedy adventure."
The movie is expected to begin filming in spring 2015 from a script adapted by writer Wells Tower.