Daniel Radcliffe continues to pick an interesting and diverse mix of roles for his post-Potter career. The latest? Well, word from Cannes is that the 24-year-old is circling a lead role in You Shall Know Our Velocity, a new flick based on Dave Eggers' best-selling novel.

Advertisement

Overseen by director Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist), the project has attracted the eye of Radcliffe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If he signs on, the Kill Your Darlings actor will play Will, the awkward and bookish friend of ladies' man Hand. After their pal Jack is killed in a car crash, the pair set out on a mission to scatter his ashes at the Pyramids, taking his $32,000 insurance payout with them to give away to those in need.